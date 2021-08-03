Karsten Warholm Sets World Record in 400-Meter Hurdles

TOKYO – America’s Rai Benjamin and Norway’s Karsten Warholm have spent the last few years circling each other as they contested for the title of the world’s best 400-meter hurdler.

Under the oppressive midday sun at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Warholm erased his own world record to win his first Olympic gold, edging out Benjamin, who finished second.

Warholm finished in 45.94 seconds. Benjamin also fell below the existing world record of 46.17. Alison dos Santos of Brazil was third.