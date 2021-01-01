Karthik and Tabu resume shooting for Bhul Bhulaiya 2: Film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 resumes shooting: Karthik Aryan and Tabu have recently started shooting for their upcoming film ‘Bhul Bhulaiya 2’.

Karthik Aryan and Tabu have recently started shooting for their upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. Karthik Aryan has shared this information on social media by sharing a photo from the set of the film. What is special is that artists are constantly busy completing their projects.

Karthik Aryan shared a photo from his Instagram account. He is seen posing with his co-star Tabu. Karthik Aryan wrote with this picture, “Bhool Bhulaiya 2 ‘re-launched. Fans love the actor’s post.





Karthik Aryan was recently in a discussion with Alaya F about the romantic film ‘Freddy’. Karthik Aryan, directed by Shashank Ghosh, started shooting for the film on August 1. Some of his photos from the set of ‘Freddy’ went viral on social media.

On the work front, Karthik Aryan will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ and ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Captain India’ in addition to ‘Freddy’. Karthik Aryan will also be seen working in a film directed by Sameer Vidwans.

