Karthik and Tabu resume shooting for Bhul Bhulaiya 2: Film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 resumes shooting: Karthik Aryan and Tabu have recently started shooting for their upcoming film ‘Bhul Bhulaiya 2’.
Karthik Aryan was recently in a discussion with Alaya F about the romantic film ‘Freddy’. Karthik Aryan, directed by Shashank Ghosh, started shooting for the film on August 1. Some of his photos from the set of ‘Freddy’ went viral on social media.
On the work front, Karthik Aryan will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ and ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Captain India’ in addition to ‘Freddy’. Karthik Aryan will also be seen working in a film directed by Sameer Vidwans.
Karthik Aryan and Tabu
