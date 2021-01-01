Karthik Aryan Freddy Shooting Photo: Karthik Aryan is shooting for the upcoming film Freddy

Visual discussion with the director Karthik shot ‘Freddy’ in Mumbai on Saturday. Meanwhile, the actor looked serious while discussing the shots with his director.

Is playing a completely different role ‘Freddy’ has been in the spotlight for the past few weeks. It is directed by Veer The Wedding Fame Shashank Ghosh. It is said that Karthik is playing a role in the film which he has not played so far.

Karthik is preparing well This is a very challenging role and Karthik is preparing a lot for it. The character is happy but sad from the heart. Actress Alaya Furniturewala, who made her Bollywood debut in ‘Jawani Jaaneman’, will be seen in the film for the first time.

The romantic thriller will have an interesting story If the reports are to be believed, this romantic thriller will have many twists and turns. The characters of the film will take the audience on a roller-coaster ride.

Karthik Aryan is in seventh heaven nowadays. Meanwhile, there were reports that he has been dropped from several films. However, he has films like ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Dhamka’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ and Sajid Nadiadwala in his kitty. The actor has now started shooting for Freddie and some of his photographs on the set have surfaced. You see …