Karthik Aryan gifted Mini Cooper car to his mother on her birthday the actor said Ab tak EMI chuka raha hu

Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan has received a spot in the trade due to his performing. Followers are loopy about Karthik’s performing. Together with this, the followers are additionally in awe of her cuteness and appears. Karthik Aryan has labored in lots of large movies until now. With this, he’s seen very lively on social media. In the meantime, Karthik has shared an outdated video on his official YouTube channel. This video is from the time when he gifted his mother an opulent Mini Cooper car on her birthday.

It may be seen in the video that the actor asks his dad and mom to go for dinner on the event of his birthday. He then tells his followers that he’s not taking them for dinner, however is taking them to the car showroom to purchase a car. Karthik additional says ‘As soon as we have been on a global trip and we noticed many large automobiles, however my mother noticed a small car, and known as it ‘Khilona’. It was a Mini Cooper car. At the moment I had determined that I might someday purchase this car for him.

In the video, Karthik’s mother asks as quickly as he arrives, ‘What occurred to the dinner?’ On which Kartik factors in the direction of the car and says ‘that is your dinner’. Kartik Aaryan’s mother Mala Tiwari expresses shock and says ‘I knew you’ll positively take it, however I believed it might take you at the least 2-3 extra years’. At the identical time, Karthik replies saying ‘Have slightly religion in your son’.

Whereas Mala later sits in the car with her husband Manish after which with Karthik. The household shared some heat moments whereas kissing their son. He additionally reduce a cake on the bonnet of the car.

Later, Kartik Aaryan leaves the showroom to work together with the followers who have been ready for him and likewise clicks a selfie with him. Together with this, his followers additionally congratulated his mother and said ‘Blissful birthday aunty, we love your son’.

Karthik Aryan is understood for his hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama Collection’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. The actor, on the different hand, has an extended listing of massive movies in the pipeline, together with “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, “Shehzada”, “Freddie”, “Captain India” and “Satyanarayana Ki Katha”.