Karthik Aryan shared a beautiful picture on Instagram

Karthik Aryan is currently busy shooting for his films ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ and ‘Freddy’. She has shared many pictures from the set on social media. On Thursday morning he gave a feast to the fans through his picture in which he looks very charming.

Karthik is seen taking selfies in his car and in a rockstar look. The look of the actor looks great with black jacket matching sunglasses. While sharing the photo, he captioned it ‘Morning’.





People made heart emojis

As soon as Karthik shared the photo, fans started posting heart emojis on his look. Even filmmaker Farah Khan couldn’t stop himself from praising her. He compared Karthik to Kumar Gaurav, a famous actor of his time. He commented, ‘Very cute … like Kumar Gaurav of Love Story.’



Karthik will be seen in these films

Let me tell you, these days Karthik is busy shooting for ‘Freddy’ with actress Alaya Furniturewala. The two are often seen shooting together. He will also be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ with Kiara Advani and Tabu. Not only that, he is also a part of films like ‘Captain India’ and ‘Dhamka’.