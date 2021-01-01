Karthik Aryan shared a beautiful picture on Instagram
People made heart emojis
As soon as Karthik shared the photo, fans started posting heart emojis on his look. Even filmmaker Farah Khan couldn’t stop himself from praising her. He compared Karthik to Kumar Gaurav, a famous actor of his time. He commented, ‘Very cute … like Kumar Gaurav of Love Story.’
Karthik will be seen in these films
Let me tell you, these days Karthik is busy shooting for ‘Freddy’ with actress Alaya Furniturewala. The two are often seen shooting together. He will also be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ with Kiara Advani and Tabu. Not only that, he is also a part of films like ‘Captain India’ and ‘Dhamka’.
