Karthik Aryan will be seen in Satyanarayan’s Katha

Story of Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Satyanarayan a musical love story As it will appear in front of the audience. Actor kartik Aryan will be seen in the lead role in this film. The fans are excited after hearing the title of the film.

Karthik expressed happiness-

With the announcement of this film, Kartik Aaryan said that I wanted to work with Sajid Nadiadwala for some time now. I couldn’t have expected a better collaboration than this. I am extremely glad to be a part of Sajid Sir Shareen and Kishore’s vision.Story of Satyanarayan A musical love story. that National Award Winners K brings together a power house. This is also my first film with Sameer Vidyarthi sir. Who have the spirit to make sensitive subjects extreme entertainment.

Karthik said I am the only one…

Karthik said, “Honestly I am feeling a lot of pressure and responsibility. Because I have won this team without a national award. am the only member.

Film Visionary Project-

Regarding the film, Sajid Nadiadwala said that Satyanarayan’s Katha has been a visionary project for me. This is our first time working with Kartik There will be opportunity. He has completely brought new energy to this project. This is a script that is perfect for this reunion. We are excited to bring this ultimate love story to the audience.

The story of Satyanarayan is an epic-

The film is said to be an epic love story. film Pyaar Ka Punchnama Franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role after Pati Patni Aur Woh. According to the information, Karthik Aryan was not seeing any good film since his exit from Dostana 2, which is being produced with Dharma Productions. It was also reported that the actor was also thrown out of many projects. However, now filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has grabbed Kartik’s hand. Sajid has announced this film in association with Namah Pictures. The film will be directed by National Award winning director Sameer.