Karthik predicts finalists: I would love to see India and West Indies final in Icc t20 World Cup 2021; Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik wants to see the ‘final show’ of the ICC T20 World Cup between the two teams, not India-Pakistan

Highlights The Super 12 stage is also divided into two groups

The first semi-final will be played on November 10 in Abu Dhabi

The final will be played on November 14 in Dubai

New Delhi

The ICC announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. The prestigious tournament will be held in Oman and UAE from October 17. India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group.

The schedule for the T20 World Cup 2021 was announced at the digital show. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was also a part of the event, having already started his career in commentary. The event was hosted by Isa Guha, a former England women’s cricketer. The event was also attended by then-captain Darren Sammy, who led the West Indies to the 2016 T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup schedule announced: T20 World Cup schedule announced, Pakistan to face India on October 24

Karthik wants to see India and West Indies in the final. According to Karthik, ‘I would love to see India and the West Indies in the final. I think my second favorite team after the Indian team will definitely be the West Indies.

The first round of the tournament starts in Oman on October 17, with Oman facing Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh in the opening match against Scotland. Group A includes Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman.



The top two teams in both groups will qualify for the Super 12 stage. The Super 12 stage is also divided into two groups. This will be the second round of the tournament starting October 23. It will start with a match between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi. On the same day, England will take on the West Indies in Dubai.

The first semi-final will be played on November 10 in Abu Dhabi, while the second will be played on November 11 in Dubai. The final is in Dubai on November 14 and the reserve day is on November 15. The Indian team will start its campaign in the Super 12 against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

According to Karthik, “Looking at the way the West Indies are playing cricket, I am saying that they can reach the final. I think he likes this look. In this he gives his best performance. I would love to see the West Indies in the final. I want them to win but it will depend on the opposition today. Karthik commented in the recent World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.

