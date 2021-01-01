kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2 Bollywood: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Karthik Aryan lost his voice during the shooting of the climax scene of Bhool Bhuliyaa 2
Karthik Aryan is currently shooting the climax scene of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. Something happened during the filming of this scene that stopped the sound coming from Karthik Aryan’s throat.
#kartik #aaryan #bhool #bhulaiyaa #Bollywood #Bhool #Bhulaiyaa #Karthik #Aryan #lost #voice #shooting #climax #scene #Bhool #Bhuliyaa
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.