Entertainment

kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2 Bollywood: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Karthik Aryan lost his voice during the shooting of the climax scene of Bhool Bhuliyaa 2

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2 Bollywood: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Karthik Aryan lost his voice during the shooting of the climax scene of Bhool Bhuliyaa 2
Written by admin
kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2 Bollywood: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Karthik Aryan lost his voice during the shooting of the climax scene of Bhool Bhuliyaa 2

kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2 Bollywood: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Karthik Aryan lost his voice during the shooting of the climax scene of Bhool Bhuliyaa 2

Karthik Aryan is currently shooting the climax scene of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. Something happened during the filming of this scene that stopped the sound coming from Karthik Aryan’s throat.

#kartik #aaryan #bhool #bhulaiyaa #Bollywood #Bhool #Bhulaiyaa #Karthik #Aryan #lost #voice #shooting #climax #scene #Bhool #Bhuliyaa

READ Also  Shagufta Ali, who is going through financial crisis, expressed pain, told- 'Car and jewelery sold to run the house'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment