kartik aaryan dance with little fan: kartik aaryan video is dancing with a little fan
Both look happy
Karthik is also seen dancing with her. Both are smiling and creating a happy atmosphere. Karthik is currently shooting Freddy on the work front. Directed by Shashank Ghosh, Alaya Furniturewala will be seen in the film.
Karthik will also be seen in these films
Apart from this, Karthik will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ with Kiara Advani. It is a part of films like ‘Dhamka’, ‘Shahzada’ and ‘Captain India’ which fans are eagerly waiting for.
