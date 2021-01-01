kartik aaryan dance with little fan: kartik aaryan video is dancing with a little fan

Karthik Aryan has become one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. He has a lot of fans because of his earthly nature. He recently shared a video of himself dancing with a small fan outside the van.

Sharing the video, Karthik wrote, ‘Small moments like this that make you feel grateful.’ In the video, the little girl is seen dancing to the tune of the song ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ from the actor’s film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.





Both look happy

Karthik is also seen dancing with her. Both are smiling and creating a happy atmosphere. Karthik is currently shooting Freddy on the work front. Directed by Shashank Ghosh, Alaya Furniturewala will be seen in the film.

Karthik will also be seen in these films

Apart from this, Karthik will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ with Kiara Advani. It is a part of films like ‘Dhamka’, ‘Shahzada’ and ‘Captain India’ which fans are eagerly waiting for.

