Kartik Aaryan left for work after five months, started shooting for this film

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has once again become busy shooting for films after a long time. Some time ago there was news that the actor was not a part of many films, after which Karthik recently posted on Instagram that he himself is now returning to work after five months.

movies released by karthik

Kartik Aaryan was in discussion for some time about getting big budget films out of his hands. First he came into the discussion about Karan Johar’s film ‘Dostana 2’ and then he was in the discussion about getting out of hand after getting a film of Shahrukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Started shooting of ‘Freddie’

After getting out of these two films, he has signed many films, one of them is the name of the film ‘Freddy’. Kartik Aaryan Movies has started shooting for the film ‘Freddie’. The actor has shared an image of himself running a bullet from his social media account on Sunday. Actors are freezing in this look. Apart from this, some pictures of Karthik from the sets of the film were shared on social media, which are going viral.

Announced on 31st July

Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared an image of Ekta Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shashanka Ghosh and Jai Shewakarmani from their Instagram on July 31. With this image, he wrote, We want to welcome you Freddy, a new member of our family. We are excited to start this new project!

karthik movies

Talking about the work front of Kartik Aaryan, he will be seen in Ram Madhvani’s upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’. He will play the role of a journalist in this film. He will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani, Tabu and Govind Namdev in this. His new project ‘Satyanarayana Ki Katha’ has also been announced, whose director Sameer Vidwans has tweeted to change the title of the film.

Also read- Katrina Kaif did Bhangra in high heels, watching the video will make the day!

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to