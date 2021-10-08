Kartik Aaryan on his Lamborghini Urus: on Instagram fan got EPIC reply from actor | Kartik Aaryan got 3.35 Cr. The problem with Lamborghini Urus is open to the question of the fan!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday hosted an ‘Askmeanythikg’ session on Twitter to interact with his fans. The actor also revealed some interesting things while interacting face to face with the fans. In these, some funny things have come out about his car and his inspiration.

Car gives less average

A fan questioned Karthik about his new car. Fan asked the actor how is his new Lamborghini Urus, the fan wrote in the tweet, ‘#AskKartik Bhai how is your Lambo? ‘ To which Karthik replied, ‘Average gives less.’ Now hearing this common man’s answer to such a big actor, his fans are not able to stop laughing. This question and answer session is very much discussed.

car bought in april

Let us tell you that Karthik bought Lamborghini Urus in April this year. The actor shared this news with his fans through a funny Instagram post. Posting the video, Karthik wrote, ‘Bought it… but I may not be made for expensive things’ In the video he was posing with his new car. In the video, several balloons were seen bursting behind the car.

Average work deti hai.. #AskKartik https://t.co/JTmQto8hcZ — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 4, 2021

These luxury vehicles are already there

Let us tell you that the actor has many expensive cars even before this. Even before this, he has made headlines for luxury vehicles. Before buying Lamborghini, Kartik gifted his mother a Mini Cooper in the year 2019. Apart from these, the actor owns a BMW which he bought in 2017.

Akshay Kumar gets energy

When a fan of Kartik Aaryan asked him the secret of his energy, the fan wrote, ‘You are in the speed of Hussain Bolt to complete your films. What is the secret of your energy? #AskKartik @TheAaryanKartik.’The actor replied, ‘Akshay sir.’

‘Dhamaka’ will happen on Kartik’s birthday

Karthik Aryan also gave a hint about his upcoming Netflix film ‘Dhamaka’ during the Twitter session. One of his fans wrote, ‘When will Dhamaka release #AskKartik #KartikAaryan.’ Responding to this, Karthik wrote, ‘Wait for my birthday treat #dhamaka #askkartik.’ The actor will turn 31 in November this year.

mom scolded

To say goodbye to his fans, the actor adopted a very funny approach. Instead of writing a direct bye here, he has written, ‘Okay come on, mom is scolding, now it’s time to sleep !! #AskKartik .’ On the work front, Kartik will be seen in ‘Freddie’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Captain India’. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ will hit the theaters on 22 March 2022.

