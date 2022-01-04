Kartik Aaryan on his upcoming films in 2022, says, I am very excited | Kartik Aaryan is excited about his upcoming films in 2022, says, ‘I am experimenting’

While Kartik Aaryan has impressed everyone with his OTT debut with ‘Dhamaka’ in 2021, he is all set to continue the streak with his next big films as Kartik 2.0. In the year 2022, Karthik is going to be seen in back to back 5 films.

Talking about the lineup of his films, Kartik has entered 2022 on a happy note. He says, “I feel really grateful for the love that my film has received in 2021 and with all the different upcoming films, I am very excited for 2022.”

He adds, “The way the audience accepted me as Arjun Pathak in Dhamaka is the kind of validation I needed as through my next films I am experimenting with different genres that I have never done before. So the love of the fans is my motivation to keep pushing those boundaries.”

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in several big ticket movies in the coming months including ‘Freddie’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Shehzada’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next. First of all, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be released. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will feature Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film will release in cinemas on 25 March 2022. The film has been postponed several times due to the lockdown.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 12:17 [IST]