Kartik Aaryan reached Siddhivinayak for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 see photos

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been launched not too long ago. Followers have been ready for this movie of Karthik Aryan for a very long time. In such a scenario, on the day of the launch of the movie, Karthik Aryan got here to see Lord Ganesha. In Mumbai’s in style temple Siddhavinayak. It has been launched not too long ago and the pleasure amongst the viewers could be seen from the day when it broke many information in Hindi Unique Content material with reserving opening.

Ever since the movie began getting ready for its launch, it has been the speak of the city and now that it’s right here, it will likely be thrilling to see how the Kartik Aaryan starrer performs at the field workplace.

Thus following his custom forward of the launch of his movie, Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak temple with Bappa’s darshan at the moment looking for blessings for his movie. Sharing the image, he wrote in the caption, “Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti samprabh.

Ever since the promotions of the movie began, the actor has been on his toes, spending sleepless nights day and night time in numerous cities and giving his all in the promotions. It’s clear why the actors are looking for blessings for such an enormous success and garnering accolades for the movie. So with the premiere of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddie’, ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Shahzada’. Sajid Nadiadwala’s subsequent movie is in the pipeline.

Story first printed: Friday, Could 20, 2022, 16:40 [IST]