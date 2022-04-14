Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser out, attached with KGF 2! Strong teaser release of Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

News oi-Salman Khan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa is now in news. The film was announced in 2019 and is all set to hit the theatres. As reported earlier, Yash-starrer KGF 2 hits the theaters today and with it the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been attached.

Greek God Hrithik Roshan arrives at USC campus, fans go crazy after seeing him!

As soon as the teaser comes out, it is being liked a lot and people are reacting to it. The makers have also unveiled the teaser for the fans who are not planning to visit the cinema hall.

Kartik posted the teaser on Twitter with fans and wrote, “#RoohBaba aa rahe hai savdhan #Manjulika!! #BhoolBhulaiya2”. Kartik Aaryan has replaced Akshay Kumar in this sequel and is playing the role of Rooh Baba.

As shown in the teaser, Bhootiya Haveli and Manjulika’s ghost is making a comeback in the sequel. The music of Ami J Tomar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track has been added to the teaser, which has become a major attraction.

Everyone knows that Vidya Balan played the character of Manjulika in the previous film and was stunned. Right now you see this great teaser…

Tabu wraps up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stunning picture from the sets!

Karthik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR, new release date announced

RRR attacks Kartik Aaryan leaving Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The release date of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has not changed, Karthik Aryan’s powerful film will be released on this day!

The first teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released, fans went crazy after seeing the first look of Kartik Aaryan!

Kartik Aaryan – Tabu – Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date announced, Darr will open on this day

Vidya Balan said something about not being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the statement came in the discussion!

Exclusive: Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn ready to shoot for the film

Will the release date of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 change? Bhushan Kumar made a big announcement!

On the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were welcomed like this!

Wait is over – release date of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ announced

Tabu refused to be a part of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Big reason revealed!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser out, attached with KGF 2! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 18:15 [IST]