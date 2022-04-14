Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser out, attached with KGF 2! Strong teaser release of Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Entertainment

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa is now in news. The film was announced in 2019 and is all set to hit the theatres. As reported earlier, Yash-starrer KGF 2 hits the theaters today and with it the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been attached.

As soon as the teaser comes out, it is being liked a lot and people are reacting to it. The makers have also unveiled the teaser for the fans who are not planning to visit the cinema hall.

Kartik posted the teaser on Twitter with fans and wrote, “#RoohBaba aa rahe hai savdhan #Manjulika!! #BhoolBhulaiya2”. Kartik Aaryan has replaced Akshay Kumar in this sequel and is playing the role of Rooh Baba.

As shown in the teaser, Bhootiya Haveli and Manjulika’s ghost is making a comeback in the sequel. The music of Ami J Tomar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track has been added to the teaser, which has become a major attraction.

Everyone knows that Vidya Balan played the character of Manjulika in the previous film and was stunned. Right now you see this great teaser…

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 18:15 [IST]

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 18:15 [IST]

