Kartik Aaryan start Shehzada Shooting began in Jama Masjid, Delhi | Kartik Aaryan started shooting for Shahzada in Delhi, shared this special post!

Kartik Aaryan start Shehzada Shooting began in Jama Masjid, Delhi

News oi – Varsha Rani

There is a natural excitement among the audience to know more about the anticipated project Shahzada. The film’s director Rohit Dhawan is gearing up for a blockbuster film with lead actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar.

After completing the first 20-day schedule at their lavish mansion set in Mumbai’s Film City, the team has reached Delhi to shoot the exteriors of the film in Delhi, where the story is based. On Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of the location in the background of Jama Masjid.

From what we hear, Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal will be shooting for important scenes in Old Delhi. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will join the team for the weekend after a work trip to London.

Talking about the second schedule, Bhushan Kumar said, “Delhi plays an important role in Shahzada. The core of the story lies in some parts of the capital. I am sure Rohit Dhawan and team will be able to capture the essence of the city. Will do a wonderful job.

Similarly, Aman Gill said, “Since the preparation phase, Rohit and I are most excited to shoot the film in the heart of Delhi, its vibrancy bringing to life the true North Indian flavor on screen with its old and new structure. And combined with the early winter season which fits perfectly in our film.”

The film is an action packed family musical film with music composed by Pritam. Shahzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, will release on 4 November 2022.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 16:05 [IST]