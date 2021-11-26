Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan start Shehzada Shooting began in Jama Masjid, Delhi | Kartik Aaryan started shooting for Shahzada in Delhi, shared this special post!

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kartik Aaryan start Shehzada Shooting began in Jama Masjid, Delhi | Kartik Aaryan started shooting for Shahzada in Delhi, shared this special post!
Written by admin
Kartik Aaryan start Shehzada Shooting began in Jama Masjid, Delhi | Kartik Aaryan started shooting for Shahzada in Delhi, shared this special post!

Kartik Aaryan start Shehzada Shooting began in Jama Masjid, Delhi | Kartik Aaryan started shooting for Shahzada in Delhi, shared this special post!

breadcrumb

News

oi – Varsha Rani

,

There is a natural excitement among the audience to know more about the anticipated project Shahzada. The film’s director Rohit Dhawan is gearing up for a blockbuster film with lead actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar.

After completing the first 20-day schedule at their lavish mansion set in Mumbai’s Film City, the team has reached Delhi to shoot the exteriors of the film in Delhi, where the story is based. On Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of the location in the background of Jama Masjid.

Kartik Aryan

From what we hear, Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal will be shooting for important scenes in Old Delhi. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will join the team for the weekend after a work trip to London.

Kartik Aaryan

Talking about the second schedule, Bhushan Kumar said, “Delhi plays an important role in Shahzada. The core of the story lies in some parts of the capital. I am sure Rohit Dhawan and team will be able to capture the essence of the city. Will do a wonderful job.

Similarly, Aman Gill said, “Since the preparation phase, Rohit and I are most excited to shoot the film in the heart of Delhi, its vibrancy bringing to life the true North Indian flavor on screen with its old and new structure. And combined with the early winter season which fits perfectly in our film.”

READ Also  A very sus chicken nugget shaped like an Among Us crewmate sells for $99,997 on eBay

Salman Khan's father's reaction on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's weddingSalman Khan’s father’s reaction on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

The film is an action packed family musical film with music composed by Pritam. Shahzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, will release on 4 November 2022.

  • untitled 1581450863 1637317045

    Kartik Aaryan’s fans dedicate the festival of Kartik Purnima to the actor!

  • dhamaka movie review 1637268288

    ‘Dhamaka’ movie review: Kartik Aaryan saves a weak story with a stellar performance

  • kartikaryandhamaka 1637224744

    Before the release of the blast, Karthik Aryan said – Controversy makes the family sad, I explain to my mother

  • untitled15 1636808807

    Salman Khan made a shocking disclosure in front of Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Bigg Boss, read!

  • shehzada5 1635919188

    Kartik Aaryan wraps up the first schedule of ‘Shehzada’, shares picture from the sets of the grand haveli

  • kartik aaryan kiara advani 1627979115 1635760311

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani talk online, in a funny way!

  • shehzada3 1635151002

    Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for the film ‘Shehzada’, shares the first glimpse from the sets

  • dhamaka5 1634704558

    ‘Now there is pressure of viewership, not of box office’, says Kartik Aaryan on OTT release

  • untitled 1634632195

    Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the trailer of ‘Dhamaka’, watch the video

  • dhamaka41 1634547117

    Netflix announces release date of Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Dhamaka’, trailer to be released tomorrow!

  • sarakartik 1634115310

    Only one picture and the name of Karthik Aryan – Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter came in the discussion, know the reason

  • shehzada2 1634110023

    Shooting of Kartik Aryan- Kriti Sanon starrer film ‘Shehzada’ begins, release date also confirmed, know details

READ Also  First Look of Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in comedy-drama Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan | The film 'Where is that girl?' First look release of Taapsee Pannu and Prateek Gandhi, quite interesting

english summary

Kartik Aaryan start Shehzada Shooting began in Jama Masjid, Delhi

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 16:05 [IST]

#Kartik #Aaryan #start #Shehzada #Shooting #began #Jama #Masjid #Delhi #Kartik #Aaryan #started #shooting #Shahzada #Delhi #shared #special #post

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment