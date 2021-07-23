Kartik Aaryan will be the pilot, the first look of Captain India is making a splash | Kartik Aaryan will be the pilot, the first look of ‘Captain India’ is making a splash

New Delhi: Actress Kartik Aaryan will be seen in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next film ‘Captain India’. Karthik said: ‘Captain India’ is equally inspiring and thrilling and I feel extremely proud and honored to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country.’

Karthik Aryan said this thing

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja and is an action-drama inspired by India’s successful rescue mission from a war-torn nation. Kartik Aaryan said, ‘I have a lot of respect for Hansal sir’s work and this was the right opportunity to collaborate with him.’

Story inspired by true events

Mehta said that the film will re-enact a moment where a man goes beyond his pain. The filmmaker said ‘Captain India’ which is inspired by true events will reunite at a time where a man goes beyond his pain and suffering to save thousands. I am happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I am looking forward to working with Kartik.’

story of success

Talking about the film, producer Ronnie Screwvala said that ‘Captain India’ is not only the story of one of the greatest humanitarian acts of all time, but also about the indomitable human spirit, who falters from failure despite the odds. rises up.

Kartik Aaryan in new style

Screwvala said: ‘Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our times and has always beautifully captured the true essence of human stories. Kartik Aaryan fans are definitely in for a treat as he forays into a whole new territory with ‘Captain India’.

Human story will be seen

Writer and producer, Harman Baweja said that ‘Captain India’ is a film that strikes the right balance of an inspiring human story and an immersive cinematic experience.

