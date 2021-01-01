kartik aaryan wraps Bhul bhulaiyaa 2 climax: Kartik Aryan Shooting Bhul Bhulaiya 2: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan is shooting his film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’.
According to a report, during the shooting of the climax scene of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’, the sound stopped coming from Karthik Aryan’s throat. Karthik Aryan is seen playing the role of a technician in this film. It is said that the constant screaming during the shooting of the scene stopped his voice from coming out.
Apart from Karthik Aryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra will be seen in the lead roles in Anees Bajmi directed ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. Karthik Aryan will be seen in comedy films ‘Freddy’, ‘Dhamka’, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala.
