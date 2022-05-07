Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ song to be attached with Avatar 2! Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has Hollywood connection, song to be attached with Avatar 2!

News oi-Salman Khan

Actor Karthik Aryan is currently in discussion about his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But now a song from his film is going to do wonders. Actually the title song of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ with Karthik Aryan was launched. And now, the track will be attached with the trailer of James Cameron’s Avatar 2 and Dr Stranger. After this news surfaced, the film is in more discussion. Kartik Aaryan also thanked the fans on social media for trending the song on the internet.

What did Athiya Shetty say about being with KL Rahul? ‘Will stay with family only’

The actor was recently in Chandigarh to promote his upcoming horror-comedy, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. They were seen enjoying ‘Sharma ji ki chai’ while getting ready for the promotions.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani, the film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s popular 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathaju.

Which was directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam actor. Fahad Fasil. Regarding this film, director Anees Bazmee said, “Priyadarshan’s film was beautiful and liked by many people.

There is pressure to make a better film. Screenplay is like math to me. I write the scene anticipating the reaction of the audience. I have a higher average for superhit films,” he says of supernatural thrillers.

Strong teaser release of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, attached with KGF 2!

Tabu wraps up the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stunning picture from the sets!

Karthik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR, new release date announced

RRR attacks Kartik Aaryan leaving Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The release date of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has not changed, Karthik Aryan’s strong film will be released on this day!

The first teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released, fans went crazy after seeing the first look of Kartik Aaryan!

Kartik Aaryan – Tabu – Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date announced, Darr will open on this day

Vidya Balan said something about not being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the statement came in the discussion!

Exclusive: Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn ready to shoot for the film

Will the release date of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 change? Bhushan Kumar made a big announcement!

On the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were welcomed like this!

Wait is over – release date of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ announced

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also You can escape this room, but you’ll never escape Google Docs Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ song to be attached with Avatar 2! Read the details in this article.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 16:53 [IST]