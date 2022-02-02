Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR, shifts to a new date | Karthik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR, new release date announced

maze 2

Produced under Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series banner, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee, while the story is written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik. In the film, actors like Kiara Advani, Tabu, Govind Namdev, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav will be seen with Kartik Aaryan.

sequel is not easy

Karthik says that doing sequel films is not easy anyway. Especially those films which have become a big name in themselves. But he will try that no one gets disappointed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

much awaited sequel

The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in the year 2007. In which actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal were in the lead roles. The film was a super hit. Especially the songs of the film were very popular.

comparison with akshay kumar

Talking about Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan said that there can be no one like Akshay Kumar. I am burdened with people’s expectations. And I am trying my best to sincerely take this film towards success.

Director’s statement on comparison

The director said, I know there will be comparisons… but it is wrong because Akshay has been in the industry for so many years, having done so many films. Kartik has just started. He is a very hard working and down to earth actor.