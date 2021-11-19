Kartik Aaryan’s fans dedicate Kartik Purnima festival to his favorite Actor! Kartik Aaryan’s fans dedicate the festival of Kartik Purnima to the actor!

The festival of Kartik Purnima is being celebrated across the country today, marking the end of an auspicious month of romance and love. Also, it is the month where devotees perform various rituals in honor of Lord Vishnu, Vrinda and Radha in different parts of India. But today, the festival has taken a whole new U-turn as hundreds of Kartik Aaryan fans dedicated the day to the star, taking fandom to a whole new level. Because of his love and fandom, #KartikPurnima is trending on social media.

With his charm and relatable appeal, it comes as no surprise that Kartik is undoubtedly one of the most loved stars in the country since his debut. And now, with a huge line-up of heavy-duty films, Kartik’s stardom is all set to scale new heights. His film “Dhamaka” which released today is being received warmly with rave reviews.

The actor’s craze, especially among his female fan followers, is so much that #KartikPurnima is trending all over social media, with fans expressing their love, sharing videos, performing rituals and more. Even keeping fast on this occasion. And not only girls, but young boys also celebrate Kartik Purnima with great enthusiasm.

A fan boy of Kartik has observed a fast for the actor today while several other girls have prepared some sweet dishes for their favorite actor. Fans have expressed their love for their favorite actor on social media with a large number of videos and messages. A fan tweeted along with a video, writing, “Hey, Kartik Aaryan, I painted these cute bottles for you which lights up just like you light up our world Kartik Purnima.”

Another hardcore fan shared, “We don’t need a day to celebrate you Kartyik Aaryan but on this beautiful day of Kartik Purnima, celebrating it with this sweet sweet brownie. Hope I could share it with you.” Fans have also shared on their social media platforms why they love Kartik Aaryan. Shared by a fan who is also a football lover,

“Football copy: Kartik Aaryan you are my idol and when I got to know that you love football as much as I do, my happiness was roof high! Happy Kartik Aaryan November is indeed proving to be the month of love.

So it is no surprise that Kartik Aaryan is being celebrated in this new way by his fans. The young star has always been a romantic poster boy, with his crazy fan moments making headlines throughout the year. And now, his craze has made history! Let’s take a look at some trending #KartikPurnima videos:

