Kartik Aaryan’s replacement in Dostana 2, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan set destroyed, Indian Idol 12’s 90s special

With one other day winding up, it is time to look again on the greatest newsmakers in the leisure world who’ve made it to the trending leisure information right now. From Karan Johar’s frantic seek for Kartik Aaryan’s replacement in Dostana 2 and Cyclone Tauktae utterly destroying Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan set to Ram Charan’s special want for birthday boy Jr. NTR, Arijit Singh’s mom passing away and Indian Idol 12’s 90s special – Bollywood, TV and the South all grabbed headlines to make it to the trending leisure information right now. Additionally Learn – Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan set for one more large delay and large monetary loss? – this is why

So, with out additional ado, listed here are the leisure newsmakers of twentieth April 2021:

Karan Johar’s frantic seek for Kartik Aaryan’s replacement in Dostana 2

There have been a number of stories that Akshay Kumar has been roped in as Kartik Aaryan’s replacement in Dostana 2, however nothing concrete has emerged on that entrance, and we have realized the rationale why. Additionally Learn – Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, and extra – 9 Bollywood {couples} who fell in love on the units of their movies

Learn the complete story right here: Dostana 2: After Kartik Aaryan’s ouster, Karan Johar frantically trying to find his male lead; Akshay Kumar not but finalised? Additionally Learn – RRR: Birthday boy, Jr NTR’s new poster as Komaram Bheem raises our pleasure degree

Cyclone Tauktae utterly destroying Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan set

Earlier, the shoot of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan was halted and a big set needed to be dismantled through the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to substantial losses for producer Boney Kapoor. And now, Cyclone Tauktae has once more set the shoot again.

Learn the complete story right here: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan set for one more large delay and large monetary loss? – this is why

Ram Charan’s special want for birthday boy Jr. NTR

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR each share implausible on and off-screen chemistry. Their camaraderie has at all times been adored by their followers on social media.

Learn the complete story right here: Comfortable birthday, Jr. NTR: Komaram Bheem will get the very best want from his RRR costar and previous buddy, Ram Charan – learn tweet

Arijit Singh’s mom passes away

Singer Arijit Singh’s mom, Aditi Singh, has succumbed to a cerebral stroke simply a few days after recovering from COVID-19.

Learn the complete story right here: Arijit Singh’s mom passes away at 52

Indian Idol 12’s 90s special

An distinctive night awaits this weekend on Sony Leisure Tv’s Indian Idol season 12. Themed because the 90s special, the present will see veteran singers Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod grace the stage as special visitors.

Learn the complete story right here: Indian Idol 12: From Kumar Sanu gracing the stage to Shanmukhapriya’s mind-blowing efficiency; this is a sneak-peek into the subsequent episode – view pics

