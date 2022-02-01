Kartik Aryan to clash with magnum opus RRR Will Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date change
SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film RRR was scheduled to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey on March 18 on the festival of Holi. But now this clash has been stopped and Rajamouli’s film has been postponed by a week. But a troubled clash still hasn’t been postponed.
Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR starrer SS Rajamouli starrer RRR is now releasing on 25th March and clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series.
Now it remains to be seen whether the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is extended after the announcement of this release date or whether Kartik Aaryan is going to face the first big clash of his career. However, the outcome of such a big clash is known to all. But still, if Karthik Aryan stays firmly in front of such a big clash, then it will be a big deal for him.
panga from south movies
If seen, nowadays Karthik Aryan’s luck is probably going a little bad regarding South’s films. While this great clash of RRR has sat on his forehead, a few days back there were reports that Kartik Aaryan was upset with the release of Hindi dubbing of Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapuramulu. Karthik has started shooting for Shahzada, the Hindi remake of this film and if this film was released in Hindi, it would have caused a lot of damage to Karthik Aryan’s film. Now even facing clash with RRR will not be easy for Kartik.
To be compared with Akshay Kumar
Significantly, Karthik Aryan has replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and people have hopes that he will do something amazing like Akshay Kumar in this film. Karthik himself, while talking about his comparison with Akshay in an interview, said that there can be no one like Akshay Kumar. Kartik knows that with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 he is burdened with people’s expectations. And he is trying his best to sincerely take this film towards success.
Everyone’s first choice is Karthik
After leaving Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, Kartik is quietly doing his job. He has a plethora of films and is currently a rising star of the Hindi film industry. Karthik has also increased his fees after the success of the last few films. For Hansal Mehta, he will become an IAF officer and on the other hand, he will replace Allu Arjun in Shahzada. Apart from this, he has completed a film named Freddy. After this, Karthik will start work on Satyanarayan’s Katha which is a musical.
Karthik has become everyone’s favorite
After doing 8 films in a career of 9 years, Karthik Aryan has become everyone’s favorite. The clash with RRR will be the first major clash of his career. Although there has been a lot of negative talk about Karthik Aryan last year, but his supporters were seen standing firmly with him. These included even the director and producer of Karthik. All these things started after Karthik was removed from Karan Johar’s project Dostana 2.
rumors swirled again
Recently again there were rumors that Kartik Aaryan has threatened to quit Shehzada film. Shahzada was a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramulu and after the success of Pushpa, plans were being made to release the film in Hindi dubbed. But Shahzada is the Hindi remake of the same film. In such a situation, there were reports that Karthik has threatened to leave the film but once again his producers were seen standing with him.
-
english summary
Will Kartik Aaryan survive a clash with Rajamouli? RRR averts clash with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey to clash with his other film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 10:10 [IST]
