Kartik Carries Sirat To Wedding Venue, Will Ranveer Marry Her?





Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Within the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat is all set to characterize the state on the Nationwide after she gained the boxing match. The viewers witnessed that her boxing match was preponed by Ranveer's father Narendra Nath Chauhan in order that the marriage of Sirat and Ranveer could be postponed. Narendra was certain that Sirat will probably be badly injured by her opponent through the match, however as an alternative fairly the other occurred.

However, Ranveer's father sends his goons to destroy the association of marriage ceremony however Ranveer comes on the proper time and stops them. He then meets his father and threatens him saying he'll find yourself in jail and will overlook about turning into the Chief Minister.

After the match, Kartik will convey Sirat again to the resort and as they enter the resort, Sirat falls unconscious within the fingers of Kartik. He then carry her in his arms and brings her to the marriage venue. On getting into the corridor, Ranveer will see Sirat and Kartik and can run in direction of them. He'll pull Sirat from Kartik's fingers and take her away.

It is going to be attention-grabbing to observe if the marriage will happen or Narendra will provide you with a brand new evil plan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced below Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It options Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.