Kartik ready with popcorn after reopening of theater: Kartik Aryan happy after reopening of theater: Kartik Aryan has expressed his happiness in a different way after opening of cinema.

Kartik Aryan happy after reopening of theater: Kartik Aryan has expressed his happiness in a different way after opening of cinema.
Remarkably, the release date of Karthik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ has also been announced. The film will be released on March 25, 2022. Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film directed by Anees Bajmi. ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ is a sequel to ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’.
Speaking of work front, there are many more films in Kartik Aryan’s pipeline besides ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. Karthik Aryan will be seen in ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’ and director Sameer Vidwans.
Karthik Aryan
