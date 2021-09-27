Kartik ready with popcorn after reopening of theater: Kartik Aryan happy after reopening of theater: Kartik Aryan has expressed his happiness in a different way after opening of cinema.

The news of the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra is creating an atmosphere of excitement in the Bollywood industry once again. With the announcement of the opening of theaters on September 25, the release dates of about 20 films have been revealed. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan has expressed happiness in a different way after opening the cinema. Karthik Aryan has shared a photo of himself on social media.

Karthik Aryan has taken a photo of himself from his Instagram account. This picture shows Karthik Aryan holding a bowl full of snacks. He is wearing dark glasses. The actor wrote in the caption, ‘Popcorn is ready as soon as cinemas open.’ He also wrote #HappyAnnouncementDay.





Remarkably, the release date of Karthik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ has also been announced. The film will be released on March 25, 2022. Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film directed by Anees Bajmi. ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ is a sequel to ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’.

Speaking of work front, there are many more films in Kartik Aryan’s pipeline besides ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. Karthik Aryan will be seen in ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’ and director Sameer Vidwans.