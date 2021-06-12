Karunya KR-434 Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Saturday, the authorities of Kerala pronounces the ‘KARUNYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 2 will probably be out these days by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that win to host authorized lotteries. The ‘KARUNYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to date each Saturday. The outcomes will probably be introduced shortly.

Prizes to be received throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are a number of prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the pleasurable-prize quantity of the lottery are comparatively fairly. The precept prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to favor home an mountainous sum of ₹80 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to favor home ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize comprises ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to favor come ₹100.

Kerala KARUNYA Lottery Outcomes for Today

A amount of Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get to favor home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize comprises ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get to favor home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner comprises ₹80 lakhs.

Points to remember

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Close to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are educated to clarify the pleasurable numbers with the outcomes printed throughout the Kerala Authorities Gazette and surrender the pleasurable tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners current have to be intact and with out any harm. The presentation of a mutilated mannequin is perhaps now not permitted, and he/she shall now not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery should peaceable now not be torn or broken. The winner should peaceable elevate a staunch identification card alongside with passport-sized footage.