Karunya KR-434 Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.5.2021 – Winners List

Every and every Saturday, the authorities of Kerala declares the ‘KARUNYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 2 might perchance be out in the meanwhile time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that earn to host swish lotteries. The ‘KARUNYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to date each Saturday. The outcomes might perchance be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be obtained inside the Kerala Lottery

There are a couple of prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize amount of the lottery are comparatively great. The required prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to resolve on residence a massive sum of ₹80 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to resolve on residence ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize contains ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to resolve on come ₹100.

Kerala KARUNYA Lottery Outcomes for Proper this second time

Numerous Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The required prize winner will get to resolve on residence ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The required prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The required prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The required prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The required prize contains ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The required prize winner will get to resolve on residence ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The required prize winner contains ₹80 lakhs.

Issues to set aside in ideas

The Kerala lottery is performed at Gorky Bhavan Shut to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are urged to examine the successful numbers with the outcomes printed inside the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners most up to date should be intact and with out any injury. The presentation of a mutilated tag simply should not be going to be properly-appreciated, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Furthermore, the lottery must quiet not be torn or damaged. The winner must quiet carry identification card together with passport-sized photos.