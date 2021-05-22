Karunya KR-434 Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Saturday, the governmentof Kerala pronounces the ‘KARUNYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 2 will likely be out on the uncommon time by 3 pm. Kerala is a number of of the various 13 states that get to host factual lotteries. The ‘KARUNYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can rise up to this point each Saturday. The outcomes will likely be launched right now.

Prizes to be acquired throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are a pair of prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize amount of the lottery are comparatively aesthetic. Essentially the most basic prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to take dwelling a large sum of ₹80 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to take dwelling ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to take close to ₹100.

Kerala KARUNYA Lottery Outcomes for Today

Diversified Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Essentially the most basic prize winner will get to take dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Essentially the most basic prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Essentially the most basic prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Essentially the most basic prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Essentially the most basic prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Essentially the most basic prize winner will get to take dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Essentially the most basic prize winner consists of ₹80 lakhs.

Issues to be unsleeping

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Close to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to overview the profitable numbers with the results revealed throughout the Kerala Authorities Gazette and quit the profitable tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present keep to be intact and with none damage. The presentation of a mutilated put might properly properly perchance not be licensed, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery might properly properly keep to restful not be torn or broken. The winner might properly properly keep to restful carry a factual identification card alongside with passport-sized photographs.