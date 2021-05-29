Karunya KR-434 Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Saturday, the federal authorities of Kerala proclaims the ‘KARUNYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 2 shall be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that obtain to host acceptable lotteries. The ‘KARUNYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to date every Saturday. The outcomes shall be launched quickly.

Prizes to be obtained within the Kerala Lottery

There are plenty of prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize quantity of the lottery are fairly attention-grabbing. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to take dwelling a considerable sum of ₹80 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to take dwelling ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery furthermore has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to take attain ₹100.

Kerala KARUNYA Lottery Outcomes for This present day

Totally different Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to take dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to take dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner consists of ₹80 lakhs.

Issues to recollect

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Attain Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are knowledgeable to substantiate the successful numbers with the outcomes printed within the Kerala Authorities Gazette and hand over the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present need to be intact and with none harm. The presentation of a mutilated mark usually are not accredited, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Furthermore, the lottery should all the time not ever be torn or damaged. The winner have to lift a lawful identification card alongside with passport-sized images.