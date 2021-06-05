Karunya KR-434 Kerala Lottery Result Today 5.6.2021 – Winners List

Every Saturday, the authorities of Kerala declares the ‘KARUNYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 2 may be out on the current time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that glean to host apt lotteries. The ‘KARUNYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that may rise up to this point each Saturday. The outcomes may be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be acquired within the Kerala Lottery

There are various prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize amount of the lottery are reasonably good-looking. The foremost prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to seize dwelling a giant sum of ₹80 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to seize dwelling ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize incorporates ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to seize attain ₹100.

Kerala KARUNYA Lottery Outcomes for Today time

Plenty of Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The foremost prize winner will get to seize dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The foremost prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The foremost prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The foremost prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The foremost prize incorporates ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The foremost prize winner will get to seize dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The foremost prize winner incorporates ₹80 lakhs.

Points to endure in thoughts

The Kerala lottery is performed at Gorky Bhavan Shut to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to look at the profitable numbers with the implications revealed within the Kerala Authorities Gazette and give up the profitable tickets inner 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners show must quiet be intact and with none injure. The presentation of a mutilated designate will now not be celebrated, and he/she shall now not be given the prize cash. Moreover, the lottery must quiet now not be torn or damaged. The winner must quiet elevate a upright identification card alongside with passport-sized images.