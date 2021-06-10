Karunya Plus KN-302 Kerala Lottery Result Today 10.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Thursday, the manager of Kerala pronounces the ‘KARUNYA PLUS’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for October 31 would maybe be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is among the many many 13 states that acquire to host acceptable lotteries. The ‘KARUNYA PLUS’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that may rise up thus far each Thursday. The implications would maybe be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be received within the Kerala Lottery

There are multiple prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize amount of the lottery are fairly good-looking. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to take house a in depth sum of ₹70 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to take house ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to take plot ₹100.

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS Lottery Outcomes for This present day

Assorted Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to take house ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to take house ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to take into legend

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Advance Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are steered to substantiate the successful numbers with the outcomes printed within the Kerala Authorities Gazette and hand over the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners reward may presumably perhaps properly additionally sincere mild be intact and with out any damage. The presentation of a mutilated designate may presumably perhaps properly additionally now not be accredited, and he/she shall now not be given the prize money. Furthermore, the lottery may presumably perhaps properly additionally sincere mild now not be torn or damaged. The winner may presumably perhaps properly additionally sincere mild elevate an moral identification card together with passport-sized pictures.