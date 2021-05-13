Karunya Plus KN-302 Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Thursday, the authorities of Kerala declares the ‘KARUNYA PLUS’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for October 31 might perhaps be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is no doubt one in all many many 13 states that rep to host right lotteries. The ‘KARUNYA PLUS’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to date each Thursday. The outcomes might perhaps be launched quickly.

Prizes to be received throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are a number of prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize quantity of the lottery are fairly gorgeous. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to care for shut residence a good sum of ₹70 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to care for shut residence ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize accommodates ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to care for shut come ₹100.

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS Lottery Outcomes for At the present time

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to care for shut residence ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize accommodates ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to care for shut residence ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner accommodates ₹10 lakhs.

Points to endure in thoughts

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Cease to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are educated to substantiate the profitable numbers with the outcomes printed throughout the Kerala Govt Gazette and resign the profitable tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners expose cling to be intact and with none afflict. The presentation of a mutilated ticket isn’t any longer going to be favourite, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Moreover, the lottery should quiet not be torn or broken. The winner should quiet carry a applicable identification card at the side of passport-sized images.