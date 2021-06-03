Karunya Plus KN-302 Kerala Lottery Result Today 3.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Thursday, the supervisor of Kerala proclaims the ‘KARUNYA PLUS’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for October 31 might be out presently time by 3 pm. Kerala is with out doubt one in all many many 13 states that acquire to host ethical lotteries. The ‘KARUNYA PLUS’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that may get up to date each Thursday. The outcomes might be launched quickly.

Prizes to be obtained within the Kerala Lottery

There are only a few prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize amount of the lottery are barely worthy. The principle prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to to seek out home a tremendous sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to to seek out home ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize incorporates ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to to seek out come ₹100.

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS Lottery Outcomes for At the present time

Quite only a few Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principle prize winner will get to to seek out home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principle prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principle prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principle prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principle prize incorporates ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principle prize winner will get to to seek out home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principle prize winner incorporates ₹10 lakhs.

Points to remember

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Attain Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are helpful to look at the successful numbers with the outcomes printed within the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the successful tickets internal 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners current must be intact and with none injury. The presentation of a mutilated worth might maybe additionally not be accredited, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery mustn’t be torn or broken. The winner have to lift a honest identification card together with passport-sized pictures.