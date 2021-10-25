Karva Chauth 2021, Bollywood Star Pictures: Shilpa Shetty was seen in red suit and Mira Rajput wore pink color, Dhanashree Kapil Sharma Wife see how Bollywood celebs celebrated ‘Karva Chauth’

From Shilpa Shetty to Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Mira Rajput, Dhanashree and many other TV stars also shared Karvachauth special pictures with their fans.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Karwa Chauth was celebrated across the country on the last day. In such a situation, Bollywood celebs also celebrated this festival with great enthusiasm. From actress Shilpa Shetty to Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Mira Rajput, Dhanashree and all the TV stars shared Karvachauth special pictures with their fans on social media.

In the year 2021 Karva Chauth, this time Shilpa Shetty appeared in a red suit, while new bride Yami Gautam was also seen draped in a cashmere pendant and red sari in her ears. Talking about the look of Shilpa Shetty, this time ‘Chuda’ was seen in the appearance of the actress. Usually only newly born brides are seen wearing bangles. But Shilpa looked quite stylish with Mehroon colored bangles.

Shilpa shared a photo from her Instagram in which she is seen wishing everyone a happy Karva Chauth. Actress Yami Gautam also shared Karva Chauth special photo with fans, in which her Mangal Sutra is getting a lot of notice. The actress also made a special mention of her mangalsutra on the caption.

Bollywood’s beautiful actress Sonali Bendre has also shared a picture of herself on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Sonali Bendre is wearing a pink color salwar in this photo. Sonali Bendre is looking very beautiful in the picture.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also observed Karva Chauth fast. In such a situation, she said that she is keeping the fast of Karva Chauth in her style. The actress wore a pink colored suit on this special day. So there Prince Narula was seen getting romantic with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath was also seen watching the moon on the terrace of her house, while Kapil Sharma was also seen giving water to his wife.

Kapil Sharma jokingly said- ‘First photoshoot on mobile, after marriage. Happy Karva Chauth to all of you from both of us.

Here, Disha Parmar, wife of Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya, also had her first Karva Chauth. In such a situation, the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actress was seen celebrating this festival with great pomp. Disha appeared in the courtyard of her house in a very stylish avatar. She has shared many pictures in red saree.