Karwa Chauth 2021: Ranveer Singh did this special work for Deepika Padukone, ‘Sooryavanshi’ star also kept ‘Karwa Chauth’ fast!

While Bollywood celebs celebrate every festival with gusto, fans want to know how their favorite star enjoyed the festive season. Recently went ‘Karva Chauth’. In such a situation, on social media, all the celebs from TV to Bollywood industry were seen applying henna in their hands, fasting and seeing the moon.

How was Karva Chauth for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? Did Deepika also keep Karva Chauth fast for Ranveer? All such questions were seen asking ‘Deepveer’ fans. Nothing can be said about Deepika at the moment, but Ranveer Singh kept a fast of Karva Chauth for his wife. This came to know during a show in which Ranveer Singh himself was present and he agreed that he has kept a Karva Chauth fast for Deepika.

Ranveer not only kept a fast for Deepika, but also applied mehendi in his hand in the name of Deepika. At the same time, he also saw the moon with a sieve. Actually, a promo surfaced from Colors' Instagram. In this teaser of the show The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh revealed that he has kept fast for Deepika.

It is seen in the promo that there are two women in front of Ranveer who say to Ranveer – 'Because today is Karva Chauth, like today you have also kept fast for Deepika! During this Ranveer says- Mr.

After this the woman says that – why don't we apply mehndi in your hand today also in the name of Deepika. Hearing this, Ranveer is seen getting very emotional and he moves his hand to apply mehndi.

During this, both women write D with Mehndi on Ranveer’s palm. Mehndi is applied on Ranveer’s hand. After applying the mehndi, Ranveer looks at his palm and then does a flying kiss with the other hand. During this, Ranveer also does acting to see the moon with a sieve.