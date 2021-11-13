Kasganj: Minorities Commission serious on death in police custody, sought investigation report from Yogi government

The National Commission for Minorities has now sought an answer on the death of a youth named Altaf in the custody of Kasganj police. The panel of the commission has demanded an inquiry report from the Yogi government on this matter within 15 days.

On the death of Altaf in the custody of UP Police, now the Minorities Commission has demanded an inquiry, report from the Yogi government. According to the police, in Kasganj, a youth named Altaf hanged himself from the tap in the bathroom. However, this theory of the police is completely under question.

Taking note of the Indian Express report on the matter, the panel of the National Commission for Minorities has sought an inquiry report from the state within 15 days. In a notice sent on November 11, the panel said it had “taken cognizance of the report published in the Indian Express on the death of the youth in police custody”, and sought the inquiry report “so that it can be placed before the commission”.

Commission chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura told The Indian Express- “We have sought reports from both the chief secretary and the DGP and asked them to respond within 15 days on the custodial death.”

Five policemen of Kotwali police station in Kasganj have been suspended over the incident. Police claim that the youth, Altaf, hanged himself from the hood of his jacket on Tuesday using a water pipe in the toilet. This theory of the police is under question because how can someone hang himself from the pipe which is only two feet away from the ground.

The deceased Altaf was picked up by the police for questioning on the complaint of a Hindu family. The youth was accused by this family of kidnapping their 16-year-old daughter. Police said they took Altaf to the community health center after finding him in the toilet, but he died during treatment.

Kasganj SP Rohan Bortre Pramod said – Class X student is missing. Teams have been formed to trace him and we are collecting evidence. The minor will be found soon”. Till Friday evening, the Kasganj police had not received any complaint from Altaf’s family regarding the incident. Officials said a departmental inquiry and magisterial inquiry into the death were being conducted simultaneously. He said the investigating officer would record the statements of people present at the police station at the time of the incident, including another person who was in the lock-up.

Opposition parties have strongly condemned the custodial death. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi questioned the record of human rights violations in UP, saying that the law and order is completely in disarray.