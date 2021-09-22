Kashmir News: Dangerous mistake of Jammu and Kashmir police …
In Kashmir’s Handwada district, a policeman shot dead his accomplice, calling him a terrorist. In which he died. A case has also been registered.
Accident due to wearing headphones
The officials were informed about this. Upon receiving the information, the police officer reached the spot. The body was shifted to the hospital. During the investigation, it was found that the doors of the temple are closed at night. No one is allowed to come. The dead police officer had gone out. He was wearing headphones. As a result, he did not listen to the other police. The police on duty considered him a terrorist. The entire accident was caused by wearing headphones. The officer on duty has been taken into custody by the police officers. His rifle was confiscated. Officials say the remaining details will be known only after an inquiry.
#Kashmir #News #Dangerous #mistake #Jammu #Kashmir #police
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.