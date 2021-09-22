Kashmir News: Dangerous mistake of Jammu and Kashmir police …

In Kashmir’s Handwada district, a policeman shot dead his accomplice, calling him a terrorist. In which he died. A case has also been registered.

According to information received, police personnel have been deployed for security at a temple in Handwada. Late on Tuesday night, Ajay Dhar, a policeman posted at the Langet Handwada temple, was on his way inside. The soldier on duty at the time did not recognize him. He beckoned to her several times, but he still did not stop. He was then shot by a police officer on duty. The rest of the soldiers rushed to the spot after the sound of gunfire. It was later found that the person who was shot dead was also a policeman and was stationed at the same place.



Accident due to wearing headphones

The officials were informed about this. Upon receiving the information, the police officer reached the spot. The body was shifted to the hospital. During the investigation, it was found that the doors of the temple are closed at night. No one is allowed to come. The dead police officer had gone out. He was wearing headphones. As a result, he did not listen to the other police. The police on duty considered him a terrorist. The entire accident was caused by wearing headphones. The officer on duty has been taken into custody by the police officers. His rifle was confiscated. Officials say the remaining details will be known only after an inquiry.