Kashmira calls Sunita Ahuja a cruel mother-in-law: In a fit of rage, Govinda’s wife called Sunita Ahuja a bad daughter-in-law.
Kashmira Shah tweeted without naming Sunita Ahuja, calling her a ‘cruel mother-in-law’. In a tweet, Kashmira Shah wrote, ‘I go out for work. When I come back, I read that some people are losing their hands in family quarrels. While reading a statement, my son asked what is a bad son-in-law? So I replied एक a bad daughter-in-law is a cruel mother-in-law.
In an interview with our colleague ETimes, Sunita Ahuja had said about Krishna Abhishek that the people she raised have now been abused. Sunita had also said that Krishna Abhishek did not want to see her face even though she was alive. Krishna’s wife Kashmira was outraged by this comment. When Kashmira was asked about Sunita’s remarks, she said, ‘Who is Sunita Ahuja? Not known as anyone’s wife.
