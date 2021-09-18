Kashmira calls Sunita Ahuja a cruel mother-in-law: In a fit of rage, Govinda’s wife called Sunita Ahuja a bad daughter-in-law.

The years-long feud between Govinda and his nephew Krishna Abhishek was not over and now a war of words has started between the wives of the two stars. Recently, Krishna Abhishek had refused to appear in an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, in which his mama, Govinda, came as a guest with the family. Govinda did not comment on the matter, but his wife Sunita Ahuja attacked Krishna Abhishek and his wife Kashmira Shah.

Kashmira Shah also made some comments about Sunita Ahuja, after which the case went ahead and Sunita also called her a ‘bad daughter-in-law’. In an interview with our colleague Itimes, Sunita Ahuja had said that fights start when a bad daughter-in-law is brought home. Kashmira Shah felt very bad about this talk of Mami Sunita and she has expressed her anger on social media.



Read: Govinda’s wife Sunita called Kashmira Shah a bad daughter-in-law? Said these things about behavior

Kashmira Shah tweeted without naming Sunita Ahuja, calling her a ‘cruel mother-in-law’. In a tweet, Kashmira Shah wrote, ‘I go out for work. When I come back, I read that some people are losing their hands in family quarrels. While reading a statement, my son asked what is a bad son-in-law? So I replied एक a bad daughter-in-law is a cruel mother-in-law.

Read: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja angry with Krishna Abhishek – doesn’t want to see his face anymore

In an interview with our colleague ETimes, Sunita Ahuja had said about Krishna Abhishek that the people she raised have now been abused. Sunita had also said that Krishna Abhishek did not want to see her face even though she was alive. Krishna’s wife Kashmira was outraged by this comment. When Kashmira was asked about Sunita’s remarks, she said, ‘Who is Sunita Ahuja? Not known as anyone’s wife.

READ Also Shahnaz Gill Honsla Ash Trailer Release: Shahnaz Gill Comic Timing and Diljit Dosanjh Hansla Ash Impress fans in the trailer they said this for Siddharth Shukla Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, who is angry over Kashmir, said she is a bad daughter-in-law