Kashmira Shah Rubina Dilip Ugly Fight: Kashmira Shah Rubina Dilik Says Indirect

Kashmira Shah, who has been in the spotlight for some time due to differences between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, has now clashed with Rubina Dilek on social media. Kashmira Shah herself has been a contestant of Bigg Boss and follows this reality show. He recently started watching the 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ and praised it. But while complimenting, Kashmira Shah scolded Rubina Dilip without mentioning her name.

Seeing this, Rubina Dilik and her husband Abhinav Shukla hit back at Kashmir and responded. Learn the whole point here:



Kashmira Shah thanked the producers for giving her an action packed season like ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and joked that without naming anyone, it is better than last season (Bigg Boss 14), in which some people were just seen doing yoga and eating. Apples Let us say that Kashmira pointed the finger at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav, who were often seen doing yoga or eating apples last season.

Kashmira Shah tweeted, ‘Watched last night’s episode and this season is better than last season. The team has done an amazing job casting you an interesting people. These people are not interested in playing games and doing yoga and eating apples.

Rubina Dilaik replied to Kashmir’s tweet, ‘Sending you love and strength.’ On Rubina’s tweet, where Jan Kumar Sanu also came out in support of her, Rubina’s husband Abhinav also attacked Kashmir.

But Kashmira Shah has now called Rubina Dilek a ‘fake’ in a recent tweet and wrote that she stays away from fake love and fake strength.

Kashmira replied to Rubina Dilek and wrote, ‘Thank you, but I avoid fake love and fake strength. You want too ‘

We will tell you that Rubina Dilek was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. In this fight between Kashmira and Rubina, many of Rubina’s fans came out in support of her and posted Kashmir on social media.