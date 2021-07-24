Kashmiri Can Decide To Join Country Or Be Independent: Imran Khan

Pak PM Imran Khan, who arrived to address an election rally in Pak-occupied Kashmir, gave a controversial statement. Tarar had reached in view of the elections to be held on July 25.

Islamabad. Pak PM Imran Khan, who arrived to address an election rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has given a controversial statement. He has offered a new option for Kashmir. He said on Friday that only the people of Kashmir will be able to decide whether they want to join Pakistan or become an ‘independent state’.

During this, he has rejected the claim of the opposition’s plan to make Kashmir a province. However, India has always insisted that Jammu and Kashmir is its internal matter.

will be allowed to decide the future

Khan, who arrived in Tarar Khal in view of the elections to be held on July 25, has denied that Kashmir should be made a province of Pakistan. Imran said that ‘I do not know from where these things are arising.’ He said a day would come when Kashmiris would be allowed to decide their future on the basis of UN resolutions.

Significantly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz had said in an election rally held in PoK on July 18 that a decision has been taken to change the status of Kashmir and make it a province. At the same time, Imran Khan said that his government will hold another plebiscite. In this, the people of Kashmiris will be given an opportunity to choose whether they want to stay with Pakistan or become an independent nation.

Under Pakistan’s stated policy on Kashmir, the issue should be resolved through a plebiscite in accordance with the resolutions of the United. In this, Kashmiris will be allowed to choose between India or Pakistan.