Kashmiri journalist action against Sher Shah: Kashmiri journalist Karan Johar has been threatened by the makers of the film alleging that he will take legal action against Sher Shah.

The film ‘Sher Shah’, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the hero of the Kargil war, received rave reviews and received a good response from the audience and critics. But now the film seems to be in trouble. A Kashmiri journalist has spoken out against the film. Kashmiri journalist Faraz Ashraf says the film has endangered his life and that of his family.

This information was given by Faraz Ashraf in a tweet on social media. He says that Bollywood has always been making anti-Kashmir propaganda based films, but this time things have gone even further as now Dharma Production’s ‘Sher Shah’ has attacked him and his family. It doesn’t make him feel safe.



Faraz Ashraf has claimed that the manufacturers used the registration number of his personal car on a car used by a terrorist in ‘Sher Shah’. As evidence, Farage has also shared photos of himself and the car shown in the film on social media. Faraz says he no longer feels safe going anywhere in his own car. Faraz says that his and his family’s lives are in danger due to ‘Sher Shah’.

Faraz Ashraf has tweeted on his Twitter handle, in which he wrote, ‘Bollywood has only made propaganda films against Kashmir from the beginning, where till now they were portraying Kashmiris as a mass terrorist but this time they have gone too far in the attack. Me and my family.

Karan Johar has used my personal car registration number on a car used by a terrorist in Dharma’s film production ‘Sher Shah’. This is a big risk for me and my family. I can no longer travel safely in this car. I have not allowed my production house to use my vehicle registration number.

In the next tweet, Faraz Ashraf wrote, ‘I have now decided to fight against Dharma Films and Dharma 2.0 to stop airing this film across the country. Since they copied the registration number of my car from the movie, I am filing a case against the production house.

We will tell you that ‘Sher Shah’ was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August. Siddharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in this film. Apart from him, many actors including Kiara Advani, Nikitan Dheer, Shiv Pandit, Sahil, Vaidya, Pawan Chopra and Raj Arjun were seen in the film.

