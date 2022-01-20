Kashmiri Pandit Exodus Actress Nagma Slams PM Modi Said How Many Kashmiri Pandit Got His Help To Go Back Ashoke Pandit Angry On It

Actress Nagma took a jibe on the Modi authorities for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and mentioned that what number of bought their assist in returning residence?

January 19, 1990 was the day when a decree was issued asking the Pandits of Kashmir to depart their properties. The place Kashmiri Pandits had been residing for hundreds of years, they had been requested to depart. 32 years have handed for the reason that incident, however even at present the ache of Kashmiri Pandits has not diminished. Even many political events additionally elevate and talk about this subject sometimes. Bollywood actress and Congress chief Nagma had additionally tweeted on the day prior to this relating to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, during which she had requested what number of Kashmiri Pandits did the Modi authorities assist in returning residence after the yr 2014?

Referring to Kashmiri Pandits in her tweet, Nagma focused the Modi authorities on the Middle. The actress wrote, “How many Kashmiri Pandits have been helped by the Modi authorities in returning to Kashmir since 2014. How many individuals are feeling that they’ve a protected route and in addition the peace of mind of coming again. How many extra instances will or not it’s mentioned to suppress the present situation of killings?”

Actress Nagma got here underneath the goal of individuals for this tweet. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit was additionally seen livid over the tweet of the Congress chief and actress. Replying to Nagma’s tweet, he wrote, “Nagma ji, I want you had requested this query to your chief Rajiv Gandhi, who together with native events created and nurtured terrorism there for greater than 20 years.”

Nagma ji.

I want you’ll have requested this related query to your chief Rajiv Gandhi ji who together with native events created & nursed terrorism for greater than 20 yrs.

The mishandling of Kashmir by Congress since partition can’t be solved in 7 yrs. https://t.co/r0lgt6fewu — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 19, 2022

Ashok Pandit additional wrote in his tweet, “The plight of Kashmir by the Congress since Partition can’t be solved in simply seven years.” Actress Nagma additionally left no stone unturned to answer this tweet by Ashok Pandit. Taking a jibe at this time authorities, he wrote, “The nation at all times comes first and nobody can justify the previous.”

Actress Nagma additional wrote in response to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, “However the current is within the palms of the individual whom you might have trusted essentially the most for the final seven years. However even after this, why is that this impression being unfold by the BJP among the many widespread folks that Hindus are in peril underneath Modi rule. These three agricultural legal guidelines had been additionally unhealthy for all of the farmers.