Kashmiri terrorist freedom fighters: Pakistan’s documents on Kashmir, India claims to be training ISIS

After facing every platform in the world, Pakistan has now launched a new campaign on Kashmir. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday released a fake 131-page dossier making false allegations against India. He claimed that India’s alleged atrocities in Kashmir would be exposed through a dossier. Qureshi claimed that India was training Islamic State terrorists. Not only that, he compared the terrorists operating in Kashmir to the freedom fighters.The campaign dossier was unveiled by Pakistan’s foreign minister, champion of human rights violations, human rights minister Shirin Mazari and national security adviser Moeed Yusuf. Qureshi claimed that the dossier prepared by Pakistan underlined India’s alleged aggression and barbarism in Kashmir.

What is included in Pakistan’s dossier?

Qureshi also said that the dossier contains three chapters, 113 references, 26 international media review reports and 41 reports from Indian media and think tanks. This includes 32 references to international human rights organizations and 14 references to Pakistan, he said. Qureshi claimed that the dossier contained details of India’s war crimes. However, he remained silent on the atrocities committed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Qureshi called Kashmir an open prison

Pakistan’s foreign minister has called Kashmir an open prison. He claimed that India had deployed 900,000 troops in Kashmir. Lying about the funeral of separatist leader Syed Ali Gilani, Qureshi claimed that his family members were not allowed to attend the funeral. He also said that his body was forcibly snatched and buried.

The terrorists of Kashmir are called freedom fighters

Qureshi claimed that independent observers were not allowed in Kashmir and that the reality of Kashmir was distorted. Qureshi crossed the line and called terrorists operating in Kashmir Kashmiri freedom fighters. Not only that, but his death in a clash with the police and army was also claimed to be fake.

India accused ISIS of training

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Qureshi has accused India of being involved in terrorist activities. He claimed that India was training in five ISIS camps, which was a matter of concern. However, Qureshi could not present any concrete evidence regarding his fabricated allegations. Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister and a staunch supporter of the military, has also accused India of being involved in terrorist activities.