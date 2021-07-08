Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus 11.70.4.5882 APK for Android – Download



Kaspersky Mobile Security is a security tool. It protects your smartphone against viruses and different kinds of malware. That goes much further than a simple antivirus, offering absolutely everything that an Android user might need to feel secure. It is the best app for android.

It protects your device from whatever virus might try to attack, scanning applications. Before you download them and blocking you from accessing dangerous websites. Its software is designed for Android smartphones and tablets.

Features of Kaspersky Mobile Security:

Antivirus protection acts as a virus cleaner, automatically blocking malware and more on your phones and tablets. Scan for viruses, malware, spyware, and Trojans with a background check. Keeps your financial information secure when you shop and bank online. Kaspersky Mobile Security is protect your financial data when you browse the Internet to avoid fraud and data theft. Remotely enable an alarm, lock it. Delete your private information or take a photo of the person that’s using it. Filter out dangerous links and sites while surfing the Web. Let’s you add a secret code to access your private messages, photos, and more. Try another app as well as AMC Security.

App Lock:

App Lock feature protects your private communications and financial information with a secret code. That lets you access confidential apps selected by you.

Kaspersky Mobile Security also comes with tools. That allows you to block calls and messages from specified numbers. Kaspersky Mobile Security is a complete protection tool. That provides everything you need to feel secure. Additionally, the program’s control panel. Makes it quite easy to activate or carry out any of these operations. Find your lost Android phone or tablet. You’ll also have at your disposal a series of antitheft tools that allow you to remotely block access to the device. If you want to know more about Kaspersky Mobile Security then you may visit the developer’s website for more information.