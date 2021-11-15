Katarniaghat Sanctuary open for tourists: “Tharu Thali” will be enjoyed, know – what is more special? Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary opened for Tourists: Know what is special there

Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is a part of Dudhwa National Park, spread over an area of ​​about 550 square kilometres. For the conservation of biodiversity and tigers here, this wildlife sanctuary has been included in the Tiger Project in the year 2003.

The picturesque forest area of ​​Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich has been opened for tourists from Monday. The Forest Department has started introducing tourists to Tharu culture from this session. Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary was closed for common tourists for a long time due to Corona infection. It was to be opened from November 1, but the tourist season has been delayed by 15 days due to rain.

Divisional Forest Officer Akash Deep Badhawan told on Monday that from this session, tourists will enjoy “Special Tharu Thali” and Tharu dance with Tharu cuisine in the afternoon. Jackets, caps, artifacts of wheat stalks, bamboo ornaments, Tharu artifacts, mushrooms and other items made by Tharu Samaj have been kept for sale at the Nature Shop for the tourists to take their memories with them. Due to this, people of the country and abroad are getting to know the culture here, as well as the employment of local villagers is also increasing.

He told that this time the Forest Department has given tourism facilities for the tourists with some new rules. Traveling by own vehicle in the forest area has been banned. But the department has arranged for jungle safari with more than two dozen gypsies and high power four wheel drive vehicles along with sanitizers and other covid rules.

According to him, during the safari, tourists are seen enjoying a lot of jumping of cheetahs and chirping of birds. The wildlife found in the forest are tiger, leopard, rhinoceros, chital, barasingha, otter, fishing cat, sambar, kankar, wild boar, wild elephant and nilgai etc.

He said that with the opening of the sanctuary for tourism, special care is being taken for the natural habitat of the wildlife. Among the aquatic fauna, rare crocodiles, gharials, Gangetic dolphins, tortoises and birds, vultures, Neelkanth, heron, surkhab, lalsar, nilsar, swan and kauri are attracting tourists. Here the ride of the elephant Jayamala and Champakali is a matter of attraction.

