Kate: Collateral Damage This isn’t the first gaming tie-in we’ve seen for a Netflix original, but now that it’s seriously entering the space, each title feels a little different. Developed by Ludic Studios, the new game is a “time-attack action roguelike” related to the film cat, a Netflix film starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead about a murderer who has 24 hours to find the antidote to the poison that killed her.

The film’s plot makes the game’s time-attack approach easy to understand as players take over the central character in his quest. As its Steam description suggests, players continually increase the length of each run by killing enemies to slow the depleting timer and earning exciting syringes that completely reset it.

The film’s plot also plays out through your hostage-turned-companion Annie and its eerie neon-lit atmosphere. Unlike earlier Ludic Studio games, Akanehandjob Kate: Collateral Damage leans in 3I 4 See, but comparing their trailers shows why the Brazilian developer was a good match for the content.

Kate: Collateral Damage It is scheduled to release on October 22 via Steam. There’s no pricing listed, but it doesn’t look like the game is tied to your subscription like the one Netflix is ​​testing on Android. Instead, like the Eden Unearthed App Lab that recently popped up on Oculus VR, it has a sense of marketing tie-in that could help cat stand out among many john wickAction movies that have female leads that have come out recently. Maybe we’ll find out more during the streamer’s Tudum fan event later this week.