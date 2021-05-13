Kate Garraway looks chic in a white waterfall jacket and matching leather boots

Kate Garraway regarded chic as she arrived at International Radio studios sporting a white waterfall jacket and matching leather boots.

The TV presenter, 54, reduce a informal determine as she strolled by means of the streets with a suitcase en path to host her Clean FM present following on from her Good Morning Britain gig on Thursday morning.

Kate appeared in nice spirits on the outing and nonetheless managing to look fashionable as she battled the moist London climate.

The mother-of-two’s white coat had a giant billowing collar which draped over her shoulders.

Tackling the chillier climate, Kate wrapped up heat with a cream scarf for the outing too.

Beneath the assertion coat, Kate wore a patterned T-shirt and a pair of darkish blue cigarette trousers.

To complete off the look, Kate opted for a heeled white leather boot and a cream shoulder bag.

It comes after Kate’s new emotional memoir about her husband Derek Draper’s, 53, battle with Covid jumped to the highest of the guide charts in its first week of gross sales.

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s guide The Energy Of Hope tells in uncooked element about Derek’s ordeal.

Kate’s new memoir additionally pays tribute to ‘the good staff of docs and specialists’ who’ve taken care of Derek and how what they’ve learnt has helped the remedy of others.

In addition to topping the UK Official High 50 guide chart, it has additionally leapt straight into Amazon’s Most Offered: Non-Fiction chart – knocking Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet off the highest spot and leapfrogging Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.

Protecting busy: The Good Morning Britain presenter (pictured on the present on Thursday morning) headed straight from the breakfast information present to her radio present

Within the emotional memoir, Kate describes how the hardest expertise of her life started in March final yr when Derek was taken to hospital with very low oxygen ranges.

His situation worsened and he turned probably the most stricken sufferers, remaining in intensive look after a yr.

Regardless of returning dwelling lately, Derek stays significantly in poor health and docs say he was essentially the most significantly sick affected person to have survived the virus.

Chart-topping: Kate’s new emotional memoir, pictured, about her husband Derek Draper’s battle with Covid jumped to the highest of the guide charts in its first week of gross sales

In addition to recounting how the sickness took maintain of their lives, she writes about how she is dealing with the uncertainty of their future and how she is supporting their two kids – Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11 – by means of this traumatic time.

Discussing her path to releasing the guide, Kate gave a candid interview on Friday, the place she attributed her notes to Piers Morgan saying: ‘It was really Piers Morgan who very early on mentioned “you have to write this down…”

‘And I did not, actually, as a result of there did not appear time to jot down issues down. However he mentioned to simply write phrases that you’re going to bear in mind as a result of he mentioned you will not bear in mind a few of these issues.’