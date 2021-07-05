Kate Middleton In Home Isolation After In Contact With Corona Patient – UK: Kate Middleton came in contact with Corona infected, will have to stay in home isolation

Kate was to attend the event with her husband Prince William to mark the 73rd anniversary of Britain’s National Health Service.

London. The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has gone into home isolation after Britain’s royal palace came in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. Significantly, on Monday, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Britain’s National Health Service, Kate was to attend this event with her husband Prince William.

read this also: Four killed, 80 missing in landslide triggered by heavy rain in Japan

According to the Kensington Palace office, Kate had met a man last week, after whom she was later confirmed to be infected. Significantly, according to the rules of the British Government, a person coming in contact with a corona infected person is required to stay in home isolation for at least 10 days.

George Cross Gallantry Award

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II honored the National Health Service (NHS) with the George Cross Gallantry Award on the occasion of its 73rd health service. The George Cross is one of the highest honors for bravery in times of crisis in Britain. It has been given for more than 70 years.

The award is given to employees working ‘with courage, compassion and dedication’ across the country. According to Sir Simon Stevens, Chief Executive of NHS England, this honor honors the ‘skill and patience’ of our staff during the Corona period.

read this also: America’s top infectious disease expert claims 99 percent of people who died of corona did not get the vaccine

demonstrated high standards

Elizabeth, 95, said in a handwritten letter that the award recognizes the past and present of NHS staff across disciplines and in all four countries. For more than seven decades, NHS staff have displayed high standards of public service by supporting the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication.