Kate Walsh Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Kate Walsh’s Net Worth?

Kate Walsh is an American actress who has a net worth of $20 million. Walsh is probably best known for her role in the successful TV drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” and she played the role of Dr. Addison Montgomery in the series from 2005 to 2012. She then reprised her role in 2021. Outside of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Walsh has appeared in a number of additional film and TV roles, including “Private Practice” “Bad Judge,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

Early Life

Kathleen Erin Walsh was born on October 13th of 1967 in San Jose, California. Raised in a Catholic household in Tucson, Arizona, Walsh comes from a family with both Irish and Italian roots. After graduating from high school, Kate attended the Univesity of Arizona but quickly dropped out. Instead of continuing with her studies, she relocated to New York City and joined a comedy troupe. During these early years, Walsh paid the bills with a job as a waitress.

Career

After working at various restaurants in New York, Kate moved to Japan and became a model during the 80s. During this period, she also taught English. Eventually, she moved back to the United States, this time settling in Chicago and working with the Piven Theatre Workshop. An early role came with a radio play performance of “Born Guilty” through National Public Radio.

By the mid-90s, Kate was landing roles in major TV shows. She started with shows like “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order” before booking her first major TV role in Drew Carey’s “The Drew Carey Show.” Her role required her to wear a fatsuit for several scenes. Continuing with her TV work, Walsh booked roles in series like “The Mind of the Married Man” and “The Norm Show.” She also appeared occasionally in shows like “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

During the early part of the 2000s, Walsh booked a recurring role in the show “Karen Sisco,” playing Detective Marley Novak. In 2005, Kate experienced a career-defining moment when she was cast as Dr. Addison Montgomery in “Grey’s Anatomy.” The show proved incredibly popular. As of 2021, it is the longest-running scripted primetime show on ABC, although it should be noted that ratings steadily declined over the years. It also remains one of the highest-earning shows in terms of advertising revenue.

In 2007, Walsh’s character got her own spin-off series called “Private Practice.” This show ran for five seasons before being canceled in 2012. However, Walsh then returned to “Grey’s Anatomy” for a number of guest spots. From 2012 onwards, Kate appeared in shows like “Full Circle” “Fargo,” and “The Hotwives of Orlando.” Starting in the mid-to-late 2010s, Walsh appeared in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” In this show, she plays the mother of a child who commits suicide.

She continued her work with Netflix throughout the early 2020s, booking a recurring role in the series “The Umbrella Academy.” Another Netflix series called “Emily in Paris” saw Walsh once again playing a central role. By the end of 2021, Kate’s career went full circle when she announced that she would be returning to “Grey’s Anatomy,” reprising her role as Dr. Montgomery in the show’s 18th season.

Outside of her television work, Walsh has appeared in a few notable films. Her first film was in 1995 with “Normal Life.” She then appeared in “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Part II.” Another major Hollywood role came with “Kicking and Screaming” in 2005 alongside Will Ferrell. Walsh has also collaborated with Ferrell in films like “Bewitched,” and “Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie.” In 2003, she booked a role in “Under the Tuscan Sun.” Her more recent films include “Legion” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

In addition, Walsh has appeared in a number of plays over the course of her career. In 2010, she made her off-Broadway debut in “Dusk Rings a Bell.” She is also known for her various roles in Chicago plays.

Business Ventures

In 2010, Kate Walsh founded the company Boyfriend LLC. This lifestyle and beauty company sells a variety of products.

Salaries

Walsh earned a considerable amount of money during her time on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Although her salary fluctuated during the series’ run, she was earned about $175,000 per episode at one point. Assuming each season has about 25 episodes, this equates to average earnings of about $4.375 million per season.

Real Estate

In 2017, it was reported that Walsh had listed her home in Encino for $4.25 million. The residence spans 4,332 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms.

She originally purchased this property back in 2013 for $2.75, so this listed price represented a significant return on an investment lasting just four years.

The considerable increase in price can be explained by Walsh’s extensive renovations. The home was also available to rent before being sold, with monthly fees ranging from $15,000 to $17,000. Highlights include exposed wood beams, a “minimalist” fireplace, a swimming pool, marble countertops, a walk-in closet, and a tennis court.

The home eventually sold to none other than David Arquette for $4.6 million – or $350,000 over the asking price. It is fair to say that Walsh made quite a profit from this real estate investment. Although with that said, Arquette then turned around and sold the residence for a cool $5 million in 2020. Not quite the profit margin that Walsh enjoyed, but notable nonetheless.