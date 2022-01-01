Kathak emperor Birju Maharaj died of heart attack at the age of 83, was also proficient in classical singing, belonged to Lucknow gharana

Kathak emperor Pandit Birju Maharaj died of a heart attack late on Sunday evening. In accordance to DD Information, Birju Maharaj, aged 83, breathed his final at a hospital in Saket, Delhi. He has been awarded Padma Vibhushan. His granddaughter Ragini Maharaj instructed that he was present process remedy for a month. However final evening he had bother respiratory, due to which he was instantly introduced to the hospital. Nevertheless, docs couldn’t save his life.

The publish Kathak emperor Birju Maharaj died of heart attack at the age of 83, was also proficient in classical singing, belonged to Lucknow gharana appeared first on Jansatta.

#Kathak #emperor #Birju #Maharaj #died #heart #attack #age #proficient #classical #singing #belonged #Lucknow #gharana