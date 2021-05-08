Katherine Barber, Who Defined Canadian English, Is Dead at 61



Whereas the dictionary was partly compiled with 6-by-4-inch slips of paper, as within the nineteenth century, Ms. Barber was despatched to Palo Alto, Calif., and Oxford, England, to study computational lexicography. That enabled her and her employees to kind by means of an enormous database of digitized Canadian publications, parliamentary debates and books that had been collected as a linguistics challenge by a Canadian college.

A number of entries that made the ultimate reduce concerned phrases utilized in most of Canada — like “eavestrough” for rain gutter and “keener,” “an individual, esp. a pupil, who’s extraordinarily keen, zealous or enthusiastic.” However others had been regional, like “parkade,” a Western Canadian time period for parking storage, and “steamie,” a steamed sizzling canine in Quebec.

Whereas Ms. Barber apparently had no favorites, at least one of many 2,000 Canadian phrases and meanings that made it into the primary version of the dictionary might need mirrored her private pursuits.

Ms. Hanna mentioned her sister was a fan of the Montreal Canadiens hockey staff and notably of Serge Savard, one in all its stars within the late Nineteen Sixties and ’70s. “Spinarama,” “an evasive transfer, esp. in hockey, consisting of an abrupt 360-degree flip,” seems within the dictionary with out a notation that the method was first attributed to Savard.

When the Oxford Canadian Dictionary, which was primarily based on a revised model of the Concise Oxford English Dictionary, appeared in 1998, it was an instantaneous finest vendor. Ms. Barber escalated her long-running guide tour.

As a result of she didn’t drive, she known as on family and friends members to take her and bins of dictionaries out to promote after public talking occasions. The dictionary, and a 2004 version that added about 200 extra Canadianisms, grew to become the usual phrase authority for Canadian information organizations and faculties. A number of spinoff variations had been produced, together with one for college students.

“When the dictionary got here out,” Mr. Sinkins mentioned, “for some individuals it established for the primary time that there was such a factor as a novel number of English we will name Canadian.”